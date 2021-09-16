Variable cloudy skies Friday with scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm – Staying Warm

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with areas of patchy fog. The low will be near 62 degrees..

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 20% chance of a shower or stray thunderstorm. The low will be 63 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 84 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 85 degrees.

Our weather pattern will change a little next week as cooler weather tries to invade the region Tuesday through Thursday.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday. The chance of rain Tuesday is 40%. The high will be 78 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Tuesday night with a low of 62 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday as a system moves into the area. The high will be near 80 with a low of 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies return on Thursday with a high near 78 degrees.

Have a great Friday!