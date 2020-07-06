Storm Team 11: Slight chance of rain tonight, increase in afternoon and evening storms Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of a shower. The low will be 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 65 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Have a great night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss