Variable cloudy skies and cold tonight – A mix of sun and clouds and cold Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few snow flurries.  The low will be cold at 18 degrees.  The higher elevations will dip to the lower teens. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a slight chance of a few snow flurries.  The high will be near 32 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a cold low of 13 degrees. 

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high near 37 degrees. 

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low 16 degrees. 

Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry with a high of 36 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a few snow flurries.  The high will be 42 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 25 degrees. 

Look for a mix of rain and snow on Tuesday with a high of 43 degrees. 

We keep a chance of rain and snow Tuesday night with a low of 25 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 35 degrees. 

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 17 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 37 degrees.

