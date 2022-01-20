Variable cloudy skies and cold tonight – A mix of sun and clouds and cold Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few snow flurries. The low will be cold at 18 degrees. The higher elevations will dip to the lower teens.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a slight chance of a few snow flurries. The high will be near 32 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a cold low of 13 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high near 37 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low 16 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry with a high of 36 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a few snow flurries. The high will be 42 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Look for a mix of rain and snow on Tuesday with a high of 43 degrees.

We keep a chance of rain and snow Tuesday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 35 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 17 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 37 degrees.

Have a great night!