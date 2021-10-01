Variable cloudiness with a slight chance of rain Saturday afternoon – Rain chances increase Sunday through next week

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for high clouds and mild temperatures tonight with a low of 54 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of scattered afternoon showers. The high will be 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 56 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 76 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with an 80% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be 74 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies and scattered showers in the area Monday night with a low near 60 degrees.

An upper level low pressure system will set up shop across the southeast next week which will keep mostly cloudy skies across the area along with a chance of rain each day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 75 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with scattered showers. The low will be 58 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 75 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies and scattered showers Wednesday night and Thursday with a low near 58 and a high on Thursday near 74 degrees. The chance of rain on Thursday is 60%.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday of next week with a 50% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be 74 degrees.

Have a great weekend!