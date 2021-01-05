Variable cloudiness with a few passing snow flurries overnight – Sun and clouds Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a chance for a few snow flurries. Low 27.

Look for more clouds than sun Wednesday with a high of 42 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 27.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers late in the day. High 47.

We continue to watch a system that will move into the southeast Friday. It looks like this system will stay to our south and bring the best chance of accumulating snow to parts of the Carolinas. Stay tuned.

Have a great night!