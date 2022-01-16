Update on the Winter Storm that will bring snow to the area tonight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps a Winter Storm Warning in effect through Monday morning for everyone with the exception of a Winter Weather Advisory for Washington, Greene and parts of Cocke counties in TN through Monday morning. Look for the rain and sleet to change to all snow through the evening with accumulations possible. The low will be near 26 degrees.

Winds will also pick up with possible wind gusts to 20 to 30 mph.

Snow will also continue through Monday afternoon.

Snowfall totals will range from one to three inches across the Tri-Cities with up to two to five inches across parts of southwest Virginia. The highest elevations of northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia, from Tazewell to Smyth and Grayson counites, picking up a total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches with some of the highest elevations seeing over a foot of snow.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with snow showers through the day. The high will be near 32 degrees. Cloudy skies and snow flurries are likely Monday night with a low of 20 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a chance of morning snow flurries. The high will be near 38 to 40 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 40 degrees.

Rain will change to snow Wednesday night into Thursday. The low Wednesday night will be near 27 degrees with a high on Thursday near 34 degrees.

We will keep a chance of light snow in the forecast Thursday night with a low of 16 degrees.

Cloudy skies and light snow is forecast for Friday with a high of 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies return Friday night with a low of 16 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 34 degrees.

Look for a chance of rain and snow on Sunday with a high near 42 degrees.

Stay tuned for the latest updates right here!