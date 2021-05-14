Tyler visits Sullivan North Middle School ahead of their last day in that building

(WJHL)- Tyler Allender went to Sullivan North Middle School in Kingsport Thursday and talked to Mr. Humphrey’s 7th graders about weather, the atmosphere and forecasting.

This will be the last group of 7th graders in that building. Next year, they will be in a new building as Sullivan County combines a few middle schools into one.

Thank you Mr. Humphrey for inviting Tyler to his classroom for the second time!

