Tyler visits Robinson Middle School

Take a look at the photo sent in from Sarah Peppel in Roan Mountain. Sarah describes these as lake stars, as that is what they look like. So, what causes the ice stars?

The star patterns form when a hole is created in a thin layer of ice on water. What causes these holes is where the mystery comes in.

Here are some ideas:

One idea is snow falling on top of this thin layer of ice. The weight of the snowflakes actually can create a small hole in the ice.

Another idea would be from decaying plants at the bottom on this lake. The rising gas can pull up warmer water from below causing small holes.