(WJHL)- Tyler Allender went to Robinson Middle School in Kingsport Wednesday morning and talked to the 6th graders about weather phenomena, instruments and how complicated it is to make a forecast. Thanks for your hospitality!
If you’d like Tyler, or a member of Storm Team 11, come to your school (virtually or in-person), please send an e-mail to tallender@wjhl.com or stormteam11@wjhl.com.
Tyler visits Robinson Middle School
