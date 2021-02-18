Tyler visits Robinson Middle School

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL)- Tyler Allender went to Robinson Middle School in Kingsport Wednesday morning and talked to the 6th graders about weather phenomena, instruments and how complicated it is to make a forecast. Thanks for your hospitality!

If you’d like Tyler, or a member of Storm Team 11, come to your school (virtually or in-person), please send an e-mail to tallender@wjhl.com or stormteam11@wjhl.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss