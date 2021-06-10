(WJHL)- Here’s a shoutout to the fine students, teachers and staff at Lamar School’s summer enrichment program in Washington County, TN. They welcomed Tyler Allender with open arms. He talked to 85 students from kindergarten through eighth grade students about the green screen and weather safety.
Thank you again!
Tyler visits Lamar School
