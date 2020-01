(WJHL) — Our own Tyler Allender visited second graders at Weber City Elementary in Scott County, Virginia Thursday.

He talked about his daily job duties, passion for weather and the kind of weather we see locally in southwest Virginia and east Tennessee.

We’d like to give a special thanks to Ms. Arrington and the second grade teachers for inviting him!

If you’d like Tyler to come to your classroom, send him an e-mail at tallender@wjhl.com.