Tyler presented to 2nd graders at Boones Creek Elementary

(WJHL)- We want to give a special thanks to Ms. Johnson for having our own Tyler Allender to speak to her second graders at Boones Creek Elementary School near Gray Friday. A couple other classes took part as well via the internet.

Tyler presented to the students about extreme weather, including heavy rain, tornadoes and hurricanes.

This is the third year in a row Ms. Johnson has had him visit.

Thank you for your hospitality.

If you’d like Tyler to come to your classroom, e-mail him at tallender@wjhl.com or message him on Facebook.

