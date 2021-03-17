Tyler goes to Keenburg Elementary

(WJHL)- A huge thank you to Ms. Weatherly’s 6th grade classes at Keenburg Elementary in Carter County for having Storm Team 11’s Tyler Allender Wednesday.

He talked about the difference between weather and climate, tornadoes, hurricanes and what goes into making a forecast.

We appreciate your hospitality!

If you’d like Tyler to visit your classroom, get in touch with him by e-mail or Facebook.

