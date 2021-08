SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following the fatal July 31 shooting in the parking lot of Soaky Mountain Waterpark, an agent from the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission has recommended the park's alcohol license be suspended. The park has received two citations from the state regulators for a dozen alcohol-related incidents over the past two months.

The Sevierville attraction has received a second citation from the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission relating to four alcohol-related incidents that occurred after the first citation.