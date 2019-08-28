Storm Team 11: Tropical Storm Dorian update

Latest Forecast of Dorian



(WJHL)- Dorian remains a tropical storm this morning, although strengthening is likely in the coming days with hurricane-force winds possible by Friday. Dorian is expected to impact Puerto Rico later today into tonight with strong wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, along with heavy rain. From there, Dorian will take more of a northward track away from the Caribbean and towards the Bahamas, while the warm Atlantic waters will support a strengthening storm.

Uncertainty grows further down the road, with a usual 200-mile wide cone of uncertainty 5 days out. The cone of uncertainty is meant to showcase the uncertainty in the forecast several days away, so focusing on any one point for landfall is not smart at this point. Anywhere along the east coast of Florida, including the southeast coast, will be possible landfall areas early to mid next week. It is important to follow the latest forecast as changes will be likely through the next few days.