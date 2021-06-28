Tropical Storm Danny is named – Scattered storms through the early evening – Hot and humid Tuesday with a slight chance of thunderstorms

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms early. We could see some patchy fog early in the morning. The low temperature will be near 67 degrees.

We continue to watch a tropical system moving through the southeast. This will spread some clouds into parts of the Tennessee valley Tuesday.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the Tri-Cities with a few scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 20%. The high will be hot at 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be warm at 67 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 90 degrees.

Our weather pattern will change a bit by the end of the weekend into the weekend with an increase in moisture and a decrease in temperatures.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday and Friday with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms both days. The high on Thursday will be 86 with a high on Friday near 78 degrees. Rainfall could be in the rain of a few inches through the period.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. The chance of rain on Saturday will be 60% with a 40% chance of rain on Sunday. The high on Saturday will be mild at 79 degrees with a high on Sunday near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high on Monday will be 83 degrees.

Have a great night!