Storm Team 11: Tomorrow’s snow may affect afternoon, evening commuters throughout Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – As snow begins heading in around lunchtime on Thursday, Tri-Cities’ afternoon and evening commuters will be the most affected by the winter weather.
Storm Team 11 projects that snow will begin to drift in from Kentucky and the Southwest Virginia area — just in time for day-time travelers potentially to undergo hazardous roadway conditions.
However, the Tri-Cities will experience peak accumulation during the evening, reaching between 1 to 3 inches of snow, with a chance of continued snowfall.
Kentucky should encounter the worst of the snowstorm, as the south region is forecasted up to 6 inches at 5 p.m.; Southwest Virginia is projected to receive between 2 to 4 inches of snow.
According to a release from The Tennessee Department of Transportation, TDOT is prepared to tackle the roadway conditions with supplied salt — the operation will remain active throughout Thursday, ensuring safer roads for Tri-Cities’ drivers.