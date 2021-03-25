Tri-Cities in the Slight Risk area for severe thunderstorms tonight

Severe weather continues across parts of the South tonight with the possibility for damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes across parts of Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia as well as Middle and parts of East Tennessee.

The Tri-Cities will have a better chance of strong showers and thunderstorms from about 8 PM to 1 AM. The biggest threat of severe weather for us would be for damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and or 1-inch diameter hail or larger and heavy rainfall. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado.

WJHL Weather App » Google Play | App Store

Make sure you have a way to get warnings in the event that severe weather warnings are issued for the area. Stay tuned to News Channel 11 and the Storm Team through the night!

High Wind Warnings are in effect for the mountains of East Tennessee for possible wind gusts to 70 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the rest of the region with possible wind gusts to 45 mph.

We will have several rounds of thunderstorms, the first between 7 PM and 10 PM. These storms could produce damaging winds and hail along with the possibility for an isolated quick tornado.

Look for another round of strong to severe thunderstorms with the front that moves through the area around 11 PM to 2 AM.

Rainfall could be heavy at times tonight.

We will clear out late tomorrow morning with sunny skies and mild temperatures for the afternoon.