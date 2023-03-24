The Tri-Cities hit a new record high for the day as the temperature hit 81 degrees. The old record at the Tri-Cities Airport was 81 degrees set on this date in 1949.

Now we turn our attention to the weekend and the threat of thunderstorms overnight.

The biggest severe thunderstorm threat will stay to our west and southwest tonight; however, parts of our region are in the marginal risk area for a few strong storms. You can see the marginal risk area on the second map which does include parts of the News Channel 11 viewing area.

Thunderstorms will move into the region around 4 a.m. Saturday.

High wind warnings will also be in effect for the mountain counties of East Tennessee. In those zones, winds could gust to as high as 65 mph. The rest of the region will be under wind advisories through Saturday afternoon. Wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible.

Here is a look at the hour-by-hour forecast for the area. The line of showers and thunderstorms will be west of Knoxville. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

Thunderstorms will move into areas of eastern Kentucky by 3 a.m. with the potential for strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The line of storms moves east into our region by 4 a.m. We could see a bow with some of the storms across eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia. There will be a potential for damaging winds with the storms.

Showers and thunderstorms will move into the Tri-Cities from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times with the possibility of strong winds.

We will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms at 7 a.m.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms from 11 a.m. to Noon.

Don’t be surprised to see a few storms during the afternoon into the early evening.

We will see sunshine and mild temperatures on Sunday.

Temperatures on Saturday will be mild.

Sunny skies and mild temperatures are forecast for Sunday.

Here is a look at the forecast for Saturday.

Temperatures will stay mild into next week.