Tracking the Winter Storm -Accumulating snowfall Sunday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a low near 27 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of snow and rain in the morning then again late in the day. The high will be near 42 degrees.

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday night through Monday morning for most of the area. Winter Storm Warnings have been posted for southwestern and western parts of North Carolina.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with snow, sleet, freezing rai and rain moving into the area. The low will be 27 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of snow and a wintry mix early followed by down sloping winds which could turn snow to a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow then back to snow through the afternoon and evening.

Snow accumulations will be possible during the afternoon and evening. Snowfall totals will be at least 8 to 12 inches across parts of western North Carolina with close to a foot of snow possible in the highest elevations of east Tennessee. Down sloping winds will limit heavy snow across parts of the Tri-Cities, but it does appear that the Tri-Cities will see 1 to 3 inches through Sunday night. There will be spots with as much as 3 to 5 inches the farther north and northwest of Johnson City into southwest Virginia you go. Our northern counites of Virginia and eastern Kentucky will see snowfall accumulations of 3 to 5″ with more depending on elevations. The high Sunday will be 36 degrees.

Snow will be possible Sunday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Light snow showers will be possible into early Monday with a high on Monday near 30 degrees.

We could see snow flurries across the area Monday night into Tuesday morning with a low of 20 and a high on Tuesday near 39 degree.

Clearing skies are forecast for Tuesday afternoon.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 40 degrees. Rain could change to light snow Wednesday night into Thursday. The low will be 30 with a high on Thursday near 38 degrees.

Snow showers are likely on Friday with a high of 35 degrees.

