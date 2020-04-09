Multiple severe thunderstorm watches in effect across Tri-Cities region

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Mulitple local counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch as of early Thursday morning.
You can track the severe weather in our region by watching our radar online here.
Below is a list of counties under a severe thunderstorm watch. The list will be updated as the weather advances and passes.
The following counties are under severe thunderstorm watches:
Virginia
- Grayson
- Lee
- Russell
- Scott
- Smyth
- Tazewell
- Washington
- Wise
Tennessee
- Carter
- Greene
- Hawkins
- Johnson Co.
- Sullivan
- Unicoi
- Washington
North Carolina
- Ashe
- Avery
- Cherokee
- Mitchell
- Watauga
- Yancey