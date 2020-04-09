Live Now
Multiple severe thunderstorm watches in effect across Tri-Cities region

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Mulitple local counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch as of early Thursday morning.

Below is a list of counties under a severe thunderstorm watch. The list will be updated as the weather advances and passes.

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm watches:

Virginia

  • Grayson
  • Lee
  • Russell
  • Scott
  • Smyth
  • Tazewell
  • Washington
  • Wise

Tennessee

  • Carter
  • Greene
  • Hawkins
  • Johnson Co.
  • Sullivan
  • Unicoi
  • Washington

North Carolina

  • Ashe
  • Avery
  • Cherokee
  • Mitchell
  • Watauga
  • Yancey

