Multiple severe thunderstorm watches in effect across Tri-Cities region

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Mulitple local counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch as of early Thursday morning.

You can track the severe weather in our region by watching our radar online here.

Below is a list of counties under a severe thunderstorm watch. The list will be updated as the weather advances and passes.

The following counties are under severe thunderstorm watches:

Virginia

Grayson

Lee

Russell

Scott

Smyth

Tazewell

Washington

Wise

Tennessee

Carter

Greene

Hawkins

Johnson Co.

Sullivan

Unicoi

Washington

North Carolina