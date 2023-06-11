SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Tornado warnings previously issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Morristown for parts of Southwest Virginia have expired as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday night.

At 9:26 p.m., the NWS issued a tornado warning for Norton, Big Stone Gap, Lee, Scott and Wise counties until 10:15 p.m. The NWS states “a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Big Stone Gap moving east at 25 mph.”

At 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, the NWS added Pennington Gap, Jonesville, and Dryden to the tornado warning, expiring at 9:45 p.m.

According to the NWS in Morristown, areas of southwest Virginia including Rose Hill, Caylor and Ewing are under a tornado warning until 9 p.m.

