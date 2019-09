The Tri-Cities Airport officially recorded another record high temperature Thursday. The previous record was 90 degrees in 2016. As of 4 p.m. we climbed to at least 91 degrees.

One more very hot day is expected Friday with highs in the low 90s. The record high for September 13 is 94 degrees so it will be more difficult to reach especially with some showers and thunderstorms expected to pop up. Click here for more details on the Storm Team 11 extended forecast.