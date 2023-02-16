Wind advisories are for the higher elevations of Greene County. Winds sustained will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 50mph.

There is an areal flood watch for counties in eastern Kentucky until 4AM tomorrow morning.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight tonight. Some of the storms could become strong with the potential for damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The low will be 39 degrees.

Friday will give way to cloudy skies early with a 50% chance of rain early. Some of the higher elevations could see some light snow showers or snow flurries. Skies will become partly cloudy through the afternoon. The high on Friday will be early in the morning at 48 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Friday night with a low near 22 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with a cool high of 49 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a chilly low of 29 degrees

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for our Sunday with a high of 58 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a high of 59 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 46 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and a high of 65 degrees.

Scattered showers linger through Tuesday night with a low of 48 degrees.

The scattered showers continue through Wednesday with a 50% chance of showers and a high of 72 degrees.

And next Thursday calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 64 degrees.