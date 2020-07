JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Saturday evening’s storms have caused thousands of households in the region to be without power.

In Southwest Johnson City and Pinecrest, BrightRidge reports close to 2,300 power outages, which accounts for 52% of its consumers in that area.

