Well, folks, this week on Star Watch, Winter is coming!

The first day of winter starts on December 21st with the happening of the winter solstice!

The earth will be positioned with the axis facing away from the sun, so the sun’s light is mainly focused on the Southern Hemisphere. While it is going to be winter here in the Northern Hemisphere, it will be summer in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year and that’s going to be the longest night as well. This is about 5 and a half hours less of sunlight than what we would have during the summer solstice.