Friday, March 17, 2023 –

Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption in the Tri-Cities.

Today’s cuties are from the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.

If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can visit the shelter on north Roan Street in Johnson City. You can also give the shelter a call at (423) 926 8769 for for information.

You can also pay a visit to the animal shelter closest to your neighborhood to see what animals they have available for adoption this weekend.