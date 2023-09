(WJHL) — Tails and Paws highlights the animals that are up for adoption each week from various animal shelters across the Tri-Cities.

The animals shown today are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.

If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can visit the shelter in Johnson City. You can also give the shelter a call at (423) 926 8769 for more information.