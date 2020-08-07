These adorable animals need to find a forever home – Tails and Paws

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, August 7, 2020

Good evening! Partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of a shower or storm early. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

The weekend starts off hot and humid. A stray shower can't be ruled out Saturday in the mountains. Otherwise, we should stay rain free. High 89.

A few clouds Saturday night. Low 64.

Partly cloudy and hot Sunday with an isolated mountain storm in the forecast. High 90.

Rain chances look to stay fairly limited heading into the first part of next week.

Enjoy your weekend!