Take a look at the moon this week! You will be able to see the moon become less full as it heads into its Waning Gibbous phase.

If you take a look at the east-northeast sky at about 9.30, in the evening and also you’ll be able to see the planet Mars as well. If you look carefully from the ground, you will actually be able to see the red color of the planet.

You’ll also be able to see the International Space Station on Tuesday the 15th! You’ll be able to see it for one minute at 6:52PM . And you will also be able to see it on Wednesday, the 16th for about 4 minutes. You’re definitely going to need to keep your eyes peeled for a quick moving star moving across the sky!