(WJHL) – Storm Team 11 is predicting an early frost this weekend, and that cold can spell disaster for any gardeners that are caught off guard.

On average, the Tri-Cities sees its first frost around Oct. 15 every year. This time around, lows in the 30s might bring the region’s icy mornings as early as Sunday, Oct. 9.

According to Southern Living, gardeners with tropical, semi-tropical and cold-intolerant potted plants need to move them inside anytime night temperatures drop below 45 degrees Fahrenheit. If the water inside your leafy housemates ends up freezing at lower temps, it’s practically a death sentence for them.

Alongside the new digs, outdoor plants that move in need an updated lifestyle, according to Southern Living. Watering needs to be reduced since they’re in dimmer light, and gardeners might want to spray plants before bringing them in to avoid a bug problem in the future.

If your cold-sensitive plants are buried outside, there are a few things you can do to keep them from getting iced:

Cover roots with a thick layer of soil or mulch.

When temps are below freezing, cover your outdoor summer plants with a tarp, blanket or sheet.

Temperature sensitivities are different for every plant, so make sure to check information on seed packets or online before you start swaddling your begonias.