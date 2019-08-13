The Tri-Cities and surrounding areas are in the Slight Risk area for Severe Storms on Tuesday

Monday, August 12, 2019 –

A strong cold front will dip southeast from the Ohio Valley Tuesday which will bring the threat for showers and thunderstorms along with the potential for severe weather to our area.

The Storm Prediction Center has put our area under a Slight Risk for Tuesday afternoon and evening. At this time, it appears that our biggest threat of severe weather will be in the form of damaging winds and small hail. Wind gusts with some of the storms could exceed 60 mph.

Take a look at the forecast model for Tuesday afternoon. A line of thunderstorms could bring heavy rains and damaging winds to the region during the late afternoon.

This line of storms will also create quite a bit of lightning. Here is a look at forecast lightning for the afternoon and early evening hours.

Rainfall with these storms could be locally heavy with the possibility for over an inch in spots.

Timing of the storms looks to be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

There is also an Enhanced Risk are for parts of northern West Virginia, northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Those areas will have a good chance of severe weather with the possibility for some rotation with a few of the storms.

Stay weather aware on Tuesday and make sure you download the WJHL Radar App.