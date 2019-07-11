The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and Storms tonight

Thursday, July 11, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low near 67 degrees.

Friday will give way to variable cloudy skies with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 86 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies Friday night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be 65 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 86 degrees.

The remnants of Barry could impact our weather with clouds and rain by the middle of next week. Stay tuned for more.