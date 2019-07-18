Breaking News
The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Thursday, July 18, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early tonight. The low will be mild and muggy at 71 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees,

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be 70 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 92 degrees,

Much cooler air comes our way early next week with an increase in showers and thunderstorms Sunday through Tuesday.

