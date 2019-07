Thursday, July 25, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps fair skies in the area overnight with a low near 58 degrees. The record low Friday morning is 57 degrees set in 2013.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 85 degrees.

