The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies along with showers and thunderstorms

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps variable cloudy skies in the area tonight with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 64 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong. The high will be 84 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night with a low near 65 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with just a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a great night!