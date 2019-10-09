The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a few passing clouds and mild temperatures

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a low near 53 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday with a high near 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 78 degrees. Clouds increase late Friday with scattered showers late. The low will be near 57 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy and cooler with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 68 degrees.

Have a great night!