The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A stray possible early tonight. Scattered showers and storms for Friday.

Thursday, August 8, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of an early evening shower or thunderstorm. The low will be mild at 62 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a slight chance for a few early evening showers or a thunderstorm. The low will be 64 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance of a few scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 88 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high near 89 degrees.

Have a great night!