This week on Star Watch. We’re going to be talking about the Vernal Equinox.

It’s officially going to kick off the spring season next week.

Now, how we actually get our seasons is because the earth is tilted on a 23.5 degree axis. And this tilt is what gives us our seasons. Now with this tilt, it allows the sunlight to be focused on different parts of the earth during different times of the year, which allows us to have the 4 seasons that we have here in the Tri-Cities.

Now, the Vernal Equinox is when the Earth is going to be positioned around the sun where the axis is neither going to be pointed towards the sun or away from the sun. This will allow the sunlight to Illuminate all latitudes of the same intensity.

So that’s where we’re going to be kicking off the spring season and the earth is going to be positioned at this region of the sun on Monday at 5:24PM , which officially the starts the spring season here in the Tri-Cities!