The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a 50% chance of rain. Low 60.

Saturday will be cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of rain. Rainfall could be heavy at times. High 69. Gusty winds possible in the higher elevations.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 70% chance of rain. Low 60.

Sunday will be cloudy and mild with an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. High 76.

Have a great weekend!