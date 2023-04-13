This week on Star Watch, a meteor shower will start to be visible this weekend. But don’t worry if the clouds will be blocking the view, there will be plenty of chances to see this celestial show!

The Lyrids meteor shower will start to be seen starting this weekend!

You will be able to see this meteor shower from 16th until the 25th of April. The best time to see meteors will be when night is at its darkest in between the hours of midnight and 06:00AM.

At the start of this meteor shower this weekend, it will start off slow only being able to see roughly 10-20 meteors per hour. But by next weekend, the Lyrids meteor shower is at it’s peak and that will be quite the show! At it’s peak, you will be able to see about 100 meteors per hour.

You will have to keep a very careful eye when watching this meteor shower. The meteors will be moving very quickly at 48 miles per second! That is very fast!

The best way to see the Lyrids Meteor Shower will be to go to a place away from any light, lay flat on your back and just be patient. After a while, your eyes will adjust and you will start to see more faint stars in the sky and eventually the meteors zooming across the sky! So sit back, and enjoy the show!