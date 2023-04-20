This week on Star Watch, you will be able to see the peak of the Lyrids meteor shower as well as a planet during the meteor shower as well.

This weekend the Lyrids Meteor Shower will be at it’s peak this weekend!

You will be able to see the most meteors on Friday and Saturday night! The best time to see these meteors will be from midnight to 06:00AM and during this time you will be able to see about 20 to 50 meteors per hour. But you will need to keep a very close eye for these meteors because they will be moving very quickly at 30 miles per second!

And a couple of fun facts about the Lyrids Meteor shower is that this shower is one of the oldest showers to be observed by humans. This meteor shower has been recorded to be seen for almost 2,700 years. The first recorded sighting of this meteor shower goes back to 687 BC from Chinese literature.

To have the best chance of seeing the Lyrids Meteor Shower, you will want to get into a wide open space away from light and keeping a close eye on the Northeast sky. When you look up, you will be able to see the moon and a bright star next to the moon. That will be the planet Venus! After you let your eyes adjust, you will be able to see the entire sky and the faint stars as well. After a while, you will be able to see those meteors zooming across the sky!

Happy Stargazing!