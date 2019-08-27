The Latest on Tropical Storm Dorian

Tropical Storm Dorian



The latest advisory on Tropical Storm Dorian from the National Hurricane Center has the maximum sustained winds at 50 mph.



Dorian is surrounded by dry air which is preventing the storm from getting its act completely together. If the storm can battle the dry air and become more organized, Dorian could continue to strengthen.

Another factor combating the storm is the effects of the mountains on the island of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico. An interaction with land will assist in suppressing further development. How well the storm keeps itself together through these challenges will determine the strength of the storm as it approaches Florida.



It is still early in the forecasting world, the strength and path can still change. As for the Tri-Cities, there is no direct threat from Dorian at this time. Storm Team 11 will keep you updated.