The heat is on for the end of the week – Record high temperatures possible by early next week

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of a shower. The low temperature will be 57 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or stray thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, dry and warm with a high near 84 degrees.

High pressure will build into the area this weekend which will allow for partly cloudy skies and hot temperatures.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 85 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 87 degrees. We can’t rule out a stray mountain shower.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 87 degrees. Once again, we can’t rule out a few scattered showers or a stray thunderstorm with the heat of the afternoon.

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 87 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 89 degrees. We could see a few pop-up showers and storms due to the heat.

Have a great night!