The heat goes on this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps partly cloudy skies overnight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a chance of an early morning shower or thunderstorms and then a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 70.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 93.

Have a great weekend!