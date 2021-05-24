The heat continues with an increasing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of an early evening shower. The low will be near 58 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 63 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a few early evening showers. The low will be 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

We have a front moving into the area on Friday which will bring a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms to the area. The high will be cooler at 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a slight chance of an early morning shower. The high will be 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 79 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

Have a great night!