Storm Team 11: Heat continues for July 4th holiday with scattered showers and storms Sunday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with a low near 64 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot for the July 4th Holiday. We could see a few showers or even a thunderstorm fire up across the mountains. The high will be 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 65 degrees.

Sunday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 89 degrees and a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend!

