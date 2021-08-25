The heat and humidity continues with an increase in scattered showers and thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through 10 PM. The low will be 67 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 66 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

We will keep partly cloudy skies Friday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 67 degrees.

High pressure will keep us hot and humid into the weekend with just a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance for a few scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 20% chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Moisture will try to return the area next week.

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy skies Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Have a great night!