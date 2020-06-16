The chilly air sticks around for another 2 days with scattered showers

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a few scattered showers possible. It will be breezy and cool with a low near 54 degrees.

We keep variable cloudy skies and scattered showers in the area again on Tuesday with chilly temperatures. The high will be near 70 with a 40% chance of scattered showers.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with scattered showers possible. Low 55.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm or two. The high will be 73 degrees.

Have a great night!