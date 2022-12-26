The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies through the overnight tonight with a low 22 degrees.

Tuesday will start mostly cloudy and decrease throughout the day becoming clear by the late afternoon. The high will be 42 degrees.

Mostly clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Temperatures will be back to average for this time of year with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a high of 50 degrees.

Mostly clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 28 degrees.

The sunny and clear skies continue on Thursday as temperatures continue to warm up with a high of 57 degrees.

And temperatures will be above average by Friday with a high of 60 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures rise into Saturday with a high of 60 degrees.

We will be bringing in the New Year with mostly cloudy skies are forecast on New Year’s Eve with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 48 degrees.

For New Year’s Day, we will be starting off the new year with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. looking at a 50% chance of rain and a high of 62 degrees.

For next Monday, mostly cloudy skies with a high of 60 degrees.

Have a great night!