Temperatures warm up into the weekend with more scattered showers and thunderstorms

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 60.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 80.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Low 60.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. High 85.

Have a great night!